Boylan welcomes 20mph zone scheme outside schools

Sinn Féin MLA and infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan has welcomed the roll out of 20mph zones outside one hundred schools across the north.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I welcome the roll out of this scheme that was initiated by my colleague Chris Hazard in 2016.

“It is particularly vital that roads outside schools are safe for students getting to school.

“However, I understand that some schools will not be allocated 20mph zones from this rollout.

“I will continue to press the Minister for Infrastructure to ensure that all schools can enjoy properly safe road conditions within their surrounding area."