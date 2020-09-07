Archibald welcomes 20mph zone scheme outside schools

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the roll-out of 20mph zones outside 100 schools across the north.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome the roll-out of this scheme which was initiated by my colleague Chris Hazzard in 2016.

“It is particularly vital that roads outside schools are safe for students getting to school.

“However, I understand that some schools will not be allocated 20mph zones from this roll-out, including St Columba’s PS in Ballerin which I had lobbied for.

"I will continue to work with the minister to ensure greater road safety around schools especially those on roads where the national speed limit applies to ensure all schools can enjoy properly safe road conditions within their surrounding area."