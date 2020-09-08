Archibald welcomes unanimous support for Brexit motion

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed unanimous Assembly support for her motion calling on the Economy Minister to put in place supports for businesses to help the cope with post Brexit trading arrangements.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"Today the Assembly unanimously backed our motion calling for the Economy minister to put in place education and training opportunities for businesses to help them prepare for Brexit, and in particular the post-transition trading arrangements.

"The fact that it received the support of all parties in the Assembly shows the strength of feeling on the need to protect our economy from the worst excesses of Brexit.

"Businesses have been calling for details on how the protocol will operate and for solutions that reflect the needs of businesses.

"With only 16 weeks until the end of the transition period, there are a number of issues relating to the implementation of the protocol which need to be resolved urgently and instead of committing themselves to meaningful negotiation, we have the British government openly admitting it intends to break international law in relation to the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The protocol has been agreed to, it is part of an international treaty and it cannot be wished away - it is a necessary mechanism to protect the Good Friday Agreement, the all island economy and north south cooperation.

"Business groups here have been clear, they want the protections of the protocol. The British government need to implement what it has agreed to. This is vital to protect our businesses and people’s jobs and livelihoods."