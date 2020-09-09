O’Dowd concerned at Ulster Carpet Mill job losses

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has expressed his concern following news that up to 70 jobs are at risk at Ulster Carpet mills in Portadown.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“The global economic slowdown as a result of the COVID19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on jobs, livelihoods and businesses.

"It is worrying that Ulster Carpet Mills is now experiencing financial difficulty and jobs are at risk.

"The continued stream of job losses across many sectors in the North highlights the need for the British Government to extend the Furlough scheme beyond its proposed closure in October.

“This week the Assembly unanimously supported a call for the furlough scheme to be extended in order to protect workers and families from the worst impact of the economic slowdown.

“The Economy Minister Diane Dodds must immediately exercise her powers to protect skilled jobs in the manufacturing sector and to ensure we have the appropriate skill set for when the global economy improves.”