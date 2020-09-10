Hazzard welcomes EU and US leaders Brexit comments

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government should listen to the calls from EU leaders and major US political figures and abandon plans to break international law by attempting to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The South Down MP said:

“This afternoon, Vice President of the EU Maros Sefcovic has told the British Government that measures contained within the Internal Market Bill are in violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and International law.

“Maros Sefcovic also called bluff on the nonsensical narrative being peddled by the British Government that the purpose of the bill is to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“In Ireland, Europe and the US, the Internal Markets Bill has been rightly viewed as an act of bad faith and an attempt to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

“The reckless approach by the British Government to Brexit is posing a real threat to livelihoods, businesses and the all-island economy, as well as completely undermining the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is clear that the British Government are once again using the people of Ireland as cannon fodder in pursuit of their chaotic Brexit fantasy.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is an international agreement and it must be maintained and protected in order to protect our economy and our peace agreements."