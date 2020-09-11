Bank branch closure a blow to Ballycastle town – McGuigan

Responding to news that Danske Bank are closing their branch in Ballycastle, Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said:

"This will be a blow to the local town of Ballycastle and the rural community from outside the town who use this branch.

"Bank branches provide a key service in many local communities for both small businesses and personal banking customers.

"The loss of this branch will be particularly keenly felt in rural areas with people having to travel longer distances now to access a bank. Lots of people, particularly the elderly, prefer to uses the service of a physical bank as opposed to online services.

"The news will also come as a blow to bank staff who will be facing an uncertain future following this announcement."