Mullan condemns intimidation of Derry school staff

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has expressed deep concern at reports of individuals entering local schools and allegedly intimidating staff this week in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I am alarmed of reports that a number of individuals entered local schools this week and allegedly used intimidating and threatening behaviour towards staff while making false claims around the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is deeply concerning and unacceptable and I condemn those responsible.

“Teachers and staff should never have to face this type of abuse for trying to protect children and keep them safe, particularly during these difficult times.

“I have spoken to staff at a number of the schools who are shocked at what happened.

“This has been reported to the PSNI and I will be seeking an urgent meeting with them on these incidents to ensure that extra precautions are put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”