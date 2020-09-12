Sean Ross Abbey survivors must be given immediate access to Mother and Baby Homes report when the government receives it - Martin Browne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has called on the Minister for Children to make the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes available to survivors when he receives it.

Teachta Browne said:

"I am extremely concerned that survivors of Sean Ross Abbey may have to wait for months to view the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

"Recently I was told by the Minister for Children that when he receives the report on the 30th October there will be a delay before it is published.

"I wrote back to the Minister demanding that these matters be dealt with rapidly, but new correspondence from the Minister has left me and former residents and their families with the impression that it could be the end of the year or even the New Year before the report is published.

"The Minister said that : '…there are a number of procedural matters which must be addressed before I can seek the approval of Government to publish it. This will necessitate engagement with the Attorney General as the Government’s legal advisor. Consequently, there will always be a time interval between receipt of such reports and the separate arrangements for their publication.'

"This disheartening response gives me little hope that the publication of the report will be expedited.

"The treatment of residents at these institutions was horrendous. Having to wait so long for this report to be compiled and published only adds to their pain.

"I have written again to the Minister appealing to him to make special arrangements that would allow the former residents and their families to be given early access to the report.

"They have been waiting decades for a full account of what went on at these institutions to be made public and for the abuse they suffered to be formally acknowledged. Any delay beyond the 30th October is unacceptable.

"The Minister has told me that he understands the ‘disappointment and frustration expressed’ by former residents of Mother and Baby Homes and I am calling on him to make good on his sentiments by giving them early access to the report."