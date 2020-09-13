'British government shows clear intent to disregard the protocol in Withdrawal Agreement' - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government is acting in bad faith and shows clear intent to disregard the protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Brexit is calling for this breach of international law to be debated in the Assembly tomorrow:

“Publication of the ‘Internal Market Bill’ by British government shows its clear intent to disregard the protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement with huge implications for the Good Friday Agreement and for our economy, businesses, jobs and livelihoods.

“The British government is clearly acting in bad faith and the international community can see that and have made it clear with both the European Commission and leading US political figures calling it out.

"The protocol has been agreed to, it is part of an international treaty and it cannot be wished away.

“I have contacted the Speaker so the Assembly can debate it tomorrow.”