Minister must answer Interconnector questions in Assembly - Boylan
Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has requested that the Infrastructure Minister comes to the Assembly to answer questions on her announcement of approval for the North-South Interconnector.
The Newry/Armagh MLA said:
“Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today announced approval for the North-South Interconnector on social media, rather than in the Assembly.
“Given that the Interconnector is a hugely significant project, it’s concerning that the Minister felt a tweet was more appropriate than informing other elected members.
“In the interests of transparency and accountability, it’s important that a major decision which affects many local communities, is brought before the Assembly.
“I have requested that the Infrastructure Minister comes before MLAs on Tuesday to answer questions about her decision.”