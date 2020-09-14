Minister must answer Interconnector questions in Assembly - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has requested that the Infrastructure Minister comes to the Assembly to answer questions on her announcement of approval for the North-South Interconnector.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today announced approval for the North-South Interconnector on social media, rather than in the Assembly.

“Given that the Interconnector is a hugely significant project, it’s concerning that the Minister felt a tweet was more appropriate than informing other elected members.

“In the interests of transparency and accountability, it’s important that a major decision which affects many local communities, is brought before the Assembly.

“I have requested that the Infrastructure Minister comes before MLAs on Tuesday to answer questions about her decision.”