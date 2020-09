McCleave condemns Glenavy graffiti

Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave has condemned graffiti on St. Aidan’s Church Hall in Glenavy.

Councillor McCleave said:

“The daubing of graffiti on St Aidan's Church Hall in Glenavy is wrong and I condemn it.

“There is no place for this type of activity in our society.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”