Sinn Féin MPs meet Louise Haigh on Brexit

The Sinn Féin MP team today met with Labour Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh to raise concerns around the reckless approach of the British Government on Brexit.

Speaking following the meeting, Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew said:

“The British Government have again displayed a complete disregard for citizens on the island of Ireland on Brexit following the Internal Markets Bill passing the first reading last night.

"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Government are intent on shredding international treaties in pursuit of their disastrous Brexit objectives.

“This afternoon, the Sinn Féin MP team met with Labour Shadow Secretary of State for the North Louise Haigh to express our concerns at the chaos unravelling at Westminster.



"We also told her of the very real concerns of citizens, border communities and local businesses.

“The British Government are throwing the Good Friday Agreement, all-island economy and our very future to the wind.

“We have sought assurances from Louise Haigh and the Labour Party that they will continue to stand up for the Good Friday Agreement, all-island economy and the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish protocol."