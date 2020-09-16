Taxi drivers require assistance from government - Denise Mitchell TD

This morning Dublin Bay North TD Denise Mitchell was speaking on the Sinn Féin PMB calling for the government to assist taxi drivers, and called for the Minister to support them.

Teachta Mitchell said: “Taxi drivers have been the hardest hit workers by the pandemic. They have received little support from the government despite us hearing how the industry is on its knees. There’s no work out there for drivers. This is down to the fact there’s no concerts, no matches, and people are working from home.

“Throughout the pandemic taxi drivers have shown themselves to be essential workers. They dropped nurses and doctors to work. All they are asking for is some fairness. Where’s the fairness in not supporting them?

“What drivers need is a package of financial supports to give taxi drivers a break and to keep our taxi’s running. Then we have the over 66 who have been excluded from the COVID payment. These drivers are of high risk and they’ve been locked out of pandemic supports.

“What they need to hear from government is that they understand the financial stress drivers are currently under, and that the Government and Minister are going to support them.”