Increased supports needed for workers affected by Dublin restrictions - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has said that increased supports need to be provided for workers affected by new Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin city and county.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Many workers and businesses in Dublin city and county got the devastating news last night that they would not be able to work or operate as a result of public health measures introduced to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

“The implementation of these restrictions has meant that workers in some sectors are today without work and could be for the next three weeks.

“Due to the mean spirited decision of the government to cut the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, some of these workers could be left in a perilous situation until restrictions are lifted.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called for the PUP to remain at €350 per week for all those whose employment was affected by Covid-19 until the end of 2020, and with these affected workers in mind it is now more important than ever for the government to reinstate the €350 rate.

“We must remember that all workers in receipt of the PUP are accessing this payment because their workplace has been shut down through no fault of their own because of Covid-19, and they deserve fair treatment and the full support of the State.”