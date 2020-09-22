Kimmins urges social enterprises to avail of Covid Social Enterprise Fund

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins urges social enterprises to avail of the Covid Social Enterprise Fund.

The party's community and voluntary sector spokesperson said:

"Many sectors have been detrimentally impacted as result of the COVID-19 pandemic and none more so than the community, voluntary and social enterprise sectors.

"Social enterprises do great work in providing both employment and services to local communities. They continue to play a valuable role within our communities

"The main aim of this fund is to help stabilise and manage cash flow for social enterprises during these difficult times.

"The Covid Social Enterprise Fund will open on 28th September and close on the 23rd October.

"These funds will be invaluable for many social enterprises."