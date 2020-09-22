Brady welcomes launch of Irish Emergency Alliance

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD today welcomed the establishment of the Irish Emergency Alliance.



The six groups involved, Action Aid, Christian Aid, Plan International, Self Help Africa, Tearfund and World Vision (which have programmes running in 85 countries) have joined forces in order to respond collectively to humanitarian disasters.



Speaking today in the Dáil, Deputy Brady said:



“This is a fantastic initiative, which will allow Irish NGOs to react even faster and more cohesively in the future. By working together, the organisations will be able to reduce costs.



"The contribution of Irish NGOs in addressing humanitarian disasters continues to be second to none. And can only be compared to the generosity of the Irish people in contributing towards the global need.



"The Coronavirus pandemic has compounded the series of crisis that Aid organisations are addressing across the globe.



"Concern have forecast that 2021 will witness at least four major famines worldwide. In Northern Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Yemen, and Sudan.



"The Covid-19 crisis has revealed real vulnerabilities and structural challenges globally. And this is not to mention Syria, which is in its eleventh year of war. Or the impending catastrophe in Lebanon.



"The fact that monies raised by the Irish Emergency Alliance will go towards food, water and medical care, PPE gear and information to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus is hugely important.



"In the areas which will be immediately targeted by the Alliance, there are over 17 million refugees. Many of those worst affected are living in overcrowded slum conditions and refugee camps where it is all but impossible to practice social distancing.



"With Ireland due to take up a place on the UN Security Council this coming January, we as a nation have the potential to become a voice and a means to change in the poorest and most in need areas of the world. The government faces a huge responsibility in this regard.



"The failure of the government to put in place the Dáil Committee on Foreign Affairs, represents a serious government failure. It is a ridiculous situation.



"We need the Dáil Committee up and running scrutinising, debating and advocating on the critical global issues that the world faces.”