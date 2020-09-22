HSE must take urgent action to safeguard the residents of St. Mary's Care Centre - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South, Chris Andrews, has today wrote to the HSE calling for urgent action to be taken to keep St. Mary's Care Centre open.

Speaking on the matter today, Deputy Andrews said:

"There has being growing concerns within my constituency over the move by the Sisters of Charity to close St. Mary’s Care Centre on Merrion Road.

"This care centre provides an essential service as nursing home facility and disability centre for blind, visually impaired and disabled women.

"Shutting down this centre and asking those currently living there to vacate, is wrong, especially given the current pandemic we are battling.

"The lack of response from the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and Dr. Kathleen MacLellan, is deeply worrying, and is adding to the distress already being felt by those living in the care centre.

"I am asking that the HSE take urgent action to prevent this closure and to safeguard those who require so heavily on this centre for care.’’