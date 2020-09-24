Brady raises concerns over lack of biometric appointments

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has contacted the Home Office to raise concerns over a lack of biometrics appointments available in the North.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“Over the course of recent weeks, I have been assisting several local constituents who have applied for the EU settlement Scheme but have been unable to get a biometrics appointment in the Belfast Sopra Steria Centre.

“This has resulted in a delay in their EU settlement scheme application being progressed.

“I have contacted the Home Office and raised very serious concerns around this delay and the uncertainty that it creates for applicants.

“The lack of biometric appointments and subsequent delay in applications being progressed has also caused severe stress for many applicants and families.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure that issues around biometric appointments are addressed.”