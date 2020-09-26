Donegal and Dublin Level 3 restrictions reinforce the need to reverse PUP cuts - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has said that the introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal and Dublin reinforce the need to restore the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to €350 for all workers.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

"All workers in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) are accessing this payment because their workplace has been shut due to Covid-19. These workers and their families deserve fair treatment and the full support of the State.

"However, due to the mean-spirited actions of the government this week, many workers who are waiting for their workplace to reopen have had their PUP payment slashed.

"The cut in the PUP payment will have come as a particular shock to workers in Donegal and Dublin whose workplaces have been forced to close due to the introduction of Level 3 restrictive measures in the counties.

"The implementation of these restrictions has meant that thousands of workers - many who are only just back in work - have had to cease working while their workplaces comply with public health measures.

"Sinn Féin has consistently called for the PUP to remain at €350 per week.

"As we learn to live with Covid-19 and navigate the difficulties this entails - such as the possibility of further restrictions being introduced - it is crucial that cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment by government are reversed and that it is restored to its full level."