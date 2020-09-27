Molloy condemns anti-Irish racism in Tyrone

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has condemned the vandalism of bilingual street signs in Annaghmakeown, Co.Tyrone.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“In recent weeks we have seen anti-Irish racism raise its ugly head in Tyrone, with the GAA being the focus of abuse.

“The latest incident in Annaghmakeown with bilingual street signs being vandalised did not happen in isolation, but is instead apart of a wider campaign within reactionary elements of loyalism targeting Irish identity.

“There is no excuse or justification for this vandalism.

“It is absolutely unacceptable and must be unreservedly condemned by all.

"The Irish language is growing from strength to strength in Tyrone and those involved in this petty activity will not succeed in undoing this progress.

"I would urge anyone with information about this vandalism to bring it to the attention of the PSNI.”