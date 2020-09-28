Good Friday Agreement cannot be used as a pawn by British government in negotiations with the EU - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on the British Government to cease using the Good Friday Agreement as leverage in their negotiations with the EU, and to honour its international agreements.

Deputy McDonald was speaking after meeting with the US Special Envoy to the North, Mick Mulvaney, at Leinster House this afternoon where urged the US Administration, political representatives and Irish America ‘to continue to stand on the side of our agreements, our economy and reconciliation between all our people.’

Teachta McDonald said: “Mr Mulvaney's visit comes at a challenging time for our agreements, our economy and our citizens. The responsibility for this lies squarely at the feet of a British government that makes a virtue out of breaching agreements and breaking international law.

“Boris Johnson’s government has acted unilaterally and without consultation with the Irish Government and the majority of parties in the North.

“They are attempting to use the Good Friday Agreement as leverage in their negotiations with the EU. This is a highly cynical and divisive action.

“The US has an important role in safeguarding our agreements and protecting the peace and progress that has defined a generation.

“The British government must honour its agreements, cease using the Good Friday Agreement as a pawn, respect international law, and play a full part in progressing reconciliation and healing in the North.

“We hope that the US Administration, political representatives and Irish America will continue to stand on the side of our agreements, our economy and reconciliation between all our people.”