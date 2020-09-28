Molloy condemns barring of Quim Torra from office
Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has condemned the 'undemocratic' barring of Catalan President Quim Torra from public office and has called for the decision to be immediately overturned.
The Mid Ulster MP said:
“The decision by the Spanish Supreme Court to uphold the barring of Quim Torra from public office is a direct assault on democracy.
“Tora Quim was banned from public office following the display of symbols from a public building in solidarity with imprisoned Catalan leaders.
“These symbols are neither undemocratic or criminal, but to the contrary.“The ‘yellow ribbon’ is a symbol of democracy and national self-determination; it is a symbol of human rights.“Democrats in the international community cannot look the other way, the unjust and undemocratic prosecution of democratically elected representatives by the Spanish Government and Judicial System is reprehensible and must be roundly condemned by all.
"On behalf of Sinn Féin, I would like to extend our solidarity with Quim Torra and the Catalan people."