Molloy condemns barring of Quim Torra from office

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has condemned the 'undemocratic' barring of Catalan President Quim Torra from public office and has called for the decision to be immediately overturned.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“The decision by the Spanish Supreme Court to uphold the barring of Quim Torra from public office is a direct assault on democracy.

“Tora Quim was banned from public office following the display of symbols from a public building in solidarity with imprisoned Catalan leaders.

“These symbols are neither undemocratic or criminal, but to the contrary.