Mackle welcomes first bilingual street signage policy in ABC Council

Sinn Féin Group Leader on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Liam Mackle, has welcomed the introduction of the first bilingual street signage policy in ABC Council.

Councillor Mackle said:

“Tonight’s historic vote in favour of the first bilingual street signage policy in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council follows years of tireless campaigning by Gaeilgeoirí and Sinn Féin.

“This new policy will at last bring ABC Council into line with some of it’s legal obligations under the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages, although much work remains to be done.

“Residents who wish to have official bilingual street signage in their street can now make applications to Council.

“The Council will also now begin to work through those applications which have already been submitted.

“The Irish language is growing from strength to strength across the North, in particular there is a real and energetic revival of the language in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

“It is crucial that this Council promotes the visibility of the Irish language and actively supports the Irish language speaking community.

“The Irish language belongs to all sections of our society and this is the first in a series of initiatives to ensure it continues to flourish in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.”