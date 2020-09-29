All-Party Group on women’s health established

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said recent public health scandals have highlighted the need for women’s voices to be heard.

The West Belfast MLA was speaking as an All-Party Group on women’s health was established.

Órlaithi Flynn said:

“For me awareness of an urgent need for a focus on women’s health emerged out of the vaginal mesh implant scandal.

“Listening to the experiences of a group of women injured by mesh made me determined to challenge the people and processes that had left women so hurt and abandoned.

"There are many issues in urgent need of address and too few platforms for women’s voices to be heard. This is a cross-party group of women and men who are here to listen to that voice. I have great hopes for this all party group and the good work it can do.”