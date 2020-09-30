Sinn Féin welcome Australian Labor intervention on Brexit – John Brady TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, John Brady TD, has welcomed the Australian Labor party’s expression of support for the protection of the Good Friday Agreement in light of Westminster’s threats to breach international law through the Internal Market Bill.

In a statement issued earlier today, Australian Labor Senator Penny Wong expressed support for protecting the peace accord and stated her concerns at British threats to breach international law through Brexit.

Teachta Brady said: “I welcome this intervention from the Australian Labor party.

“I note that she highlights that any breach of international law by Britain could have consequences for the future of any Australia-Britain free trade agreement.

“It is another sign of the growing international concern at the actions of the British Government in their treatment of the democratic wishes of the Irish people.

“Sinn Féin have been clear throughout Brexit- there can be absolutely no hardening of the border in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement must be protected.

“The people of Ireland must not be allowed to become collateral damage in a Tory Brexit.

“The international community is watching Brexit developments with deep concern. I would once again reiterate that any breach of international law by Britain would be unconscionable and must not happen. The Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol must be honoured.”