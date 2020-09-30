6,500 students impacted by more Government chaos - Rose Conway-Walsh TD
Sinn Féin Higher Education spokesperson Rose Conway-Walsh TD has said that the Government's "incompetent handling" of the Leaving Cert and subsequent CAO places has resulted in detrimental consequences for thousands students.
Teachta Conway-Walsh said:
“There is justifiable anger at the Government as it has repeatedly mismanaged the Leaving Cert calculations.
"The Taoiseach said that they knew of these errors last week. This gives rise to a number of questions. Did they go ahead with the second round of CAO offers knowing about these errors?
"Why did they not brief opposition parties of their findings? Will they be going ahead with round 3 offers this week?
“These errors impact 7,200 students and are just the latest in a line of mistakes and bad decisions which have dragged students and their families through the mill as they try to go on to third-level. 6,500 students were given lower grades than they were entitled to.
“The government might try and blame Covid-19. But at this stage, Covid is the only thing keeping this chaotic government in office. This is compounded by the fact that many people perceive this government as being evasive.
“These errors were discovered over a week ago, yet no plans were made for the Minister to come before the Dáil to answer questions.
“The government needs a clear and fair approach to ensure that all students will get the correct results and that every student is offered their deserved place at third-level.
“The Taoiseach says extra courses will be offered, but we have no details. I want to know exactly what those places are and what subjects they are in. How much has been allocated to the universities and colleges for these extra places?”