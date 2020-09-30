Flynn welcomes exposé on foul odour in West Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Orlaithí Flynn has welcome the exposé in the Andersonstown News on the foul odour being emitted from Mullghglass landfill site.





The West Belfast MLA said:





“For the past number of years, Sinn Féin representatives in the Colin Area have been working relentlessly to resolve the issue of a foul odour in the area.



“Local residents are rightly worried about the regular foul smells wafting across the Colin area from Mullaghglass Landfill Site.



“In a multi-agency meeting convened on the issue earlier this month, I secured a commitment from the Environmental Agency that a resolution would be immediately sought.



“This afternoon I was assured that measures are now being taken to reduce the odour with canisters being introduced to the site.



“I have written to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to request an agreed odour management plan be implemented and that a continuous odour monitor also be installed in the local area.



“We know that the landfill site is due to close next year as it is almost at capacity, as such this is a critical period.



“Residents need to be assured that this issue is being treated with urgency and that appropriate long-term measures are being put in place immediately.



“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the landfill site and statutory authorities to resolve this issue.”