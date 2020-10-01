Sinn Féin President briefs Congressional Friends of Ireland

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has today briefed the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus on Brexit and the threats of the British government to breach international law.

Speaking following the meeting, she said;

"The British government has demonstrated that it is prepared to play fast and loose with the Good Friday Agreement and with international law.

"This is a fundamental challenge to our agreements, to our economic interests and to the rights of citizens.

"It is a challenge that must be met across Ireland, across the EU and with our partners in the United States.

"Political leaders in the USA were swift and decisive in their condemnation of the British government's proposals. I have thanked them for their continued support and briefed them on the implications of the British government's actions, as well as the EU's commencement of legal action today.

"We are in the closing stages of a negotiation and it is not too late for the British government to pull back and do the right thing, to respect international law and to honour their agreements.

"It is quite clear that if the British government’s actions result in a hard border across Ireland and an undermining of the Good Friday Agreement thenthere will be no trade deal between the US and Britain."