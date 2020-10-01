Beattie disappointed following Mayor car vote

Sinn Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has questioned the priorities of parties in City Council following a vote on purchasing a new luxury car for the use of the Mayor.

Councillor Beattie said:

“It is deeply disappointing that the Alliance Party, Green Party and Unionist parties in Belfast City Council have voted this evening to purchase a new luxury Audi electric car for the use of the Mayor.

“Giving that Belfast City Council declared a climate emergency last year, there is a responsibility on the Council to take steps to contribute to the fightback against climate change.

"Replacing the Mayors car with one that is electric is the right and appropriate step, however this must be done at minimal cost to the rate payer.

“Sinn Féin proposed purchasing an electric car which is over £30,000 cheaper than that proposed and supported by other parties.

“The priority of Council must be supporting workers, families and businesses at this time of great uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It is not a time to squander money unnecessarily on purchasing luxury cars when other practical alternatives exist.”