Kearney welcomes All-Ireland health meeting

Sinn Féin Junior Minister Declan Kearney today participated in the North South Ministerial Council sectoral meeting on health along with Health Ministers Robin Swann and Stephen Donnelly and the chief medical officers.

Speaking after the meeting Declan Kearney said:

“I welcome today’s meeting of ministers on a cross-border basis where we discussed how to maximise co-operation and resilience in combatting COVID-19 across the island of Ireland in the coming days and weeks ahead.

“We are facing a challenging time throughout the whole island where the virus is behaving similarly as it did in the first wave. This demands tight co-ordination between the Irish Government and the Executive and our local authorities in terms of both our response and interventions to minimise risk.

“We discussed the emerging picture in terms of data and evidence and of course the deeply worrying rates of transmission in Donegal and Derry-Strabane where stringent restrictions have been put in place by both administrations.

“These current restrictions are under constant review, and all preparations are being made for what is ahead throughout the winter period.

He added, “We discussed all forms of communication and how we get the health message across to all age groups and sectors as the situation develops.

“I stressed the importance of the local health authorities in Donegal and Derry-Strabane having access to the necessary resources and equipment now and in the coming period.”