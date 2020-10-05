Begley writes to Infrastructure Minister over driving tests availability

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has written to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon calling for urgent steps to be taken to address the lack of practical driving tests available.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“Many people have been left extremely frustrated by the inability to access a slot for a practical driving test when the booking system became available this morning.

“Some of these people have been anxiously waiting for months to take their driving tests.

“Being able to drive is crucial for many people who live in rural areas such as West Tyrone and it is needed for education and job purposes.

"Many constituents I have been in contact with today included those who could miss out on employment opportunities because of the unavailability of tests.

“I understand that there is a significant backlog to driving tests due to the pandemic, however the Minister must take all the necessary steps to ensure that the maximum number of slots are available while ensuring protection for instructors and DVLA staff.”