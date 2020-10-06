Covid-19 outbreak in Portlaoise nursing home 'very concerning' - Brian Stanley TD

Sinn Féin TD for Laois/Offaly Brian Stanley TD has said that the confirmation of 31 cases of Covid-19 associated with a nursing home in Portlaoise is 'very concerning'.

He said: "The news that Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise has confirmed that it is dealing with 31 associated cases - 21 amongst residents and 10 amongst staff - is a very concerning development.

"I have contacted the HSE about this outbreak, and have sought answers as to what is being done to contain the situation in the nursing home, what support is being made available and whether HSE staff are being made available to assist with the situation.

"This is undoubtedly a difficult time for the residents, staff and residents involved. It is important that everything possible is done to support them. My office and I are available to assist in any way we can."