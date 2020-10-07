Withholding of Brexit plans shows British government can't be trusted - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said reports that the British government deliberately withheld Brexit planning documents from devolved institutions shows that it cannot be trusted.

The South Down MP said:

"Reports that the British government deliberately held Brexit planning documents from the political institutions in the North, Wales and Scotland are very concerning.

"Once again the British government is trampling over the mandates of democratically elected institutions with their arrogant Brexit agenda.

"It speaks volumes for what the British government euphemistically refers to as its ‘Brexit plans’ that it did not share it with the devolved institutions.

"This reinforces that the Tories do not care about the consequences of Brexit for the north and are afraid to reveal its true impact.

"It is yet another act of bad faith and shows, if there was ever any doubt, that the British government simply cannot be trusted."