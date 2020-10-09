Ennis welcomes GAA's decision to show more live games

Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson Sinéad Ennis MLA has today welcomed the GAA’s initiative to show a large proportion of remaining National League games.

The South Down MLA said;

"This decision by the GAA to show more live national league games is to be welcomed and will come as a massive comfort for GAA fans who cannot currently be at games due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

"I welcome that these games will be shown live on various different channels and platforms but are curious to why the BBC have not been included considering GAA as the largest participatory sport in the North.

"I will be writing to both the BBC and the GAA to seek clarity on this issue and to also ensure that the issue of Geo- Blocking does not impact on viewers from the North watching these games.

"This is another positive step taken by the GAA in playing its part in protecting communities from COVID 19.

"I would also urge the GAA to ensure female games across both codes are not left behind during this pandemic and these athletes are given the platform they deserve."