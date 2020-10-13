Mullan raises concern over suspension of respite services

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has raised concerns with the Western Trust over the suspension of short break provision respite services.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The decision by the Western Trust to suspend Short Break Provision respite services is deeply concerning.

“Many families depend heavily on this vital provision which has already been extremely disruptive in recent years.

“I have contacted the Western Trust for information on how many people will be affected and I intend to raise this directly with the Health Minister.

“The Western Trust must ensure that these services are reopened as soon as possible to help many local families receive the respite they need.”