Strule Shared Education Campus completion date slippage 'disappointing and frustrating' - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has expressed disappointment that the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh will not open until September 2025 at the earliest.

The West Tyrone MLA was speaking after the Department of Education's (DE) published their annual report.

Catherine Kelly said:

“The Strule Shared Education Campus will bring social, economic and most importantly educational benefits for young people in the Omagh area for generations to come.

“Sinn Féin met with the Minister about progressing the construction of this important project and were reassured that delivering the campus was one of his top priorities and he was hopeful construction work would begin next year with a final completion target for 2024.

“The slippage in the completion date is disappointing and frustrating.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister and Department of Education officials for a full briefing on the procurement issues, which are said to have caused this delay.”