Ratepayers being treated with contempt by Unionists on Causeway Coast & Glens Council - Peacock

Sinn Féin group leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Leanne Peacock, has said that a proposal to spend over a quarter of a million pounds on projects to 'celebrate' the Centenary of partition is nothing short of a Unionist vanity project and is treating ratepayers of the area with total contempt.

Councillor Peacock's comments come after a proposal to spend £250,000 on events has been submitted.

Leanne Peacock said:

'It is unacceptable in this uncertain financial climate that the unionist bloc on Causeway Coast and Glens Council want to further burden ratepayers to the tune of over a quarter of a million pounds to ‘celebrate’ the highly divisive centenary of the partition of the island.

“This council has been through one financial crisis after another in recent years and have this year seen the highest rates hike of any council in the north this year.

“This council must recognise that nationalist and republican ratepayers see no cause for celebration of the centenary of partition.

"I don't accept that our constituents will feel this is good value for their money and Sinn Féin will be rejecting these proposals."