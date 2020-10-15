Hazzard pushes Coveney to legislate for EU benefits for North

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has today pushed Minister Simon Coveney to legislate to deliver on promises to Irish citizens living in the north of Ireland that they will continue to benefit from EU benefits such as the EU Health Insurance Card and Erasmus+ programmes.

The South Down MP was questioning the Foreign Affairs Minister at the Good Friday Agreement Implementation Committee in the Óireachtas in Dublin on the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Chris Hazzard said:

“For some time now the Irish Government, and Minister Coveney in particular, have promised Irish citizens in the north of Ireland that they will continue to enjoy the benefits of EU citizenship in all circumstances post Brexit.

"Yet as we approach the end of the Brexit transition period we have yet to see any evidence of progress in securing these benefits, and citizens in the north are anxious that the Irish Government will not deliver upon these commitments.

“Sinn Féin has been clear since the Brexit referendum that the protection of full and equal access to EU benefits, such as the EU Health Insurance Card and Erasmus+ programmes, are vital in protecting the rights of Irish citizens living in the north of Ireland.

“While I welcome Minister Coveney’s reassurances that the Government remain committed to deliver on that promise, it will be vital that the Dublin government look to secure these benefits as soon as possible, and put them on a firm legislative footing.”