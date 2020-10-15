Boylan calls on Infrastructure Minister to bring forward proposals to support taxi drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the Infrastructure Minister to bring forward proposals to support taxi drivers, coach drivers and others in the transport sector to deal with the new COVID-19 restrictions.

Cathal Boylan said:

"My party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has brought forward enhanced financial support packages to help support businesses and workers who have to close as a result of the new COVID-19 measures introduced by the Executive.

"While these supports will help many businesses and workers, there are those who fall outside the current remits, such as taxi drivers and others in the transport sector.

"The Finance Minister has called on his Executive colleague to bring forward proposals to deal with these workers and it is vital that the Infrastructure Minister urgently comes up with proposals to support taxi drivers and others.

"Taxi drivers play a key role in communities and need support. I urge the Infrastructure Minister to bring forward proposals on what that support could look like."