A5 must be delivered - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has called on the Dublin government to honour its original funding commitment to the A5 in order for the vital project to be delivered.

The Foyle MLA said:

“We are still awaiting the Inspectors report on the public inquiry that was held earlier this year on the A5. This is the necessary next step to moving this scheme forward.

“People are tired of the delays and I have written to the Infrastructure Minister to provide an update on this vital project.

“The Minister needs to progress this scheme as soon as possible and work with her counterpart in the south so that the Dublin government honours its original financial commitment to the A5.

“The A5 is an essential road scheme for north west connectivity, for improving road safety, and for helping transform the economic fortunes of the region. Its vital that this scheme is delivered as soon as possible."