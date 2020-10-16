Appeal from party leaders to get behind Covid-19 effort

Joint statement from:

Arlene Foster MLA, The Democratic Unionist Party

Michelle O’Neill MLA, Sinn Fein

Colum Eastwood MP, The Social Democratic and Labour Party

Steve Aiken MLA, The Ulster Unionist Party

Naomi Long MLA, The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland

Appeal from party leaders to get behind Covid-19 effort

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached an alarming level in Northern Ireland. The virus has taken a grip in our communities and it is spreading more every day. Our hospitals are in real danger of being overwhelmed.

The Northern Ireland Executive has made interventions to limit the spread of this disease. These restrictions start this evening at 6pm and will last for four weeks.

For those sectors facing temporary closure, we recognise the disruption and impact. We will work with the Northern Ireland Executive and Westminster Government to ensure the best supports are put in place to help those sectors recover.

As a society however, we can all help those sectors by complying with the rules and driving down the spread of this disease.

Where people break the rules, we support the police and courts holding them responsible. The rules must be enforced firmly and fairly. No one and no community is above the law.

The actions of every single person matter. Follow the restrictions; limit your contacts with other people; keep your distance; wash your hands well and often; wear a face covering; and download the StopCovid NI app. If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately and book a test.

We have four weeks to turn this around and we’re appealing to everyone to please get behind this effort to fight back against Covid-19 and save lives.

These are difficult days. But it won’t last forever and we will get through it. Until we do, let’s all do everything we can to keep ourselves, and each other safe.