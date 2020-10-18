Dolan launches bill to ban Zero Hour Contracts

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has launched a new Bill to ban Zero Hour Contracts in the north in an effort to tackle the uncertainty faced by workers.

The party’s Workers’ Rights spokesperson said:

“Today, I’m launching my bill to Ban Zero Hour contracts in the north.

“People employed under these contracts are faced with deep uncertainty and stress and no guarantees on what they will earn or what hours they will work.

“This needs to change; workers and families deserve fairness and certainty.

“This Bill will replace zero-hour contracts with Banded Hour Contracts and will ensure that workers are given guarantees over their minimum and maximum working hours each week.

“Over the next number of weeks, I am encouraging Trade Unions, Businesses, Workers and others to take part in my consultation to help me to advance workers’ rights which can be completed here: surveymonkey.com/r/MVC9FV3.”