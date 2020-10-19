Ban on disconnections must accompany any new restrictions – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, today called for a ban on electricity and gas disconnections this winter, as the cabinet finalise more restrictions which will likely lead to thousands more job losses.

Teachta O'Rourke said:

“The government must ensure extra protections for workers and families form part of any escalation of restrictions announced today.

“It’s vital this includes a ban on disconnections for gas and electricity customers, for those who run into difficulties meeting their bills at this incredibly difficult time.

“People are now facing higher energy costs due to the recent increase in the carbon tax and electricity PSO, in addition to price hikes announced by providers.

“It is crucial families have reassurance that if they run into difficulty meeting energy bills this winter, their gas and electricity will not be disconnected.

“A moratorium on disconnections was put in place earlier this year by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and ran from mid-March until the end of June.

“Facing into the colder winter months now, this protection is even more important now.

“Minister Eamon Ryan must take the lead on this today and ensure a new moratorium on disconnections forms part of any escalation of Covid-19 restrictions announced this afternoon.”