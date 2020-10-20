Royal Mail should listen to concerns of staff – Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said Royal Mail should listen to the concerns of staff and trade unions at the Derry sorting office over COVID-19.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Workers at the sorting office in Derry are very concerned about the potential for the spread of COVID after a number of staff tested positive in recent days.

“Management at Royal Mail should listen to and take on board the concerns of the workers and their trade union representatives.

“Postal workers play a key role in our society, particularly at a time like this and, like all workers, should be confident that they can go to work in a safe environment.”