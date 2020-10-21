New legal protections for renters welcome but not strong enough - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin has welcomed the new legal protections for renters but expressed concern that they will not be strong enough.

Speaking this evening after a detailed briefing by Department of Housing officials on the new legislation, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“I welcome that the new legislation that the Housing Committee was briefed on this evening will ban evictions during the new level five restrictions.

"This will mean that from this Saturday, evictions will be banned for six weeks and tenants will be given an additional ten days to look for somewhere else to live once the ban is lifted.

“However, I believe that the Bill as described is not strong enough and is in need of amendment.

“At the briefing today, we were told that the ban on evictions will be linked to the Minister for Health’s introduction of the 5km travel restrictions.

“If the current 5km is extended or reintroduced at a later stage, this will automatically trigger another eviction ban.

“There will be a number of exceptions to the eviction ban, including in cases of anti-social behaviour, damage to property and use of property for reasons other than what it was leased for.

“While any ban on evictions is welcome, this Bill is very weak and in need of amendment.

“There are two clear omissions in the Bill. There is no consideration of restrictions on people entering your home as grounds for triggering the eviction ban nor is consideration given to future county lockdowns, which according to the department would not trigger an eviction ban.

“I will be tabling a number of amendments this evening, once the Bill is published, to strengthen the Bill to ensure than renters get the maximum level of protection in these difficult times."