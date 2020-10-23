Children's Minister must explain why he proceeded with Bill after Data Protection Commissioner's advice – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has said that the Children’s Minister must explain why he proceeded with the Mother and Baby Homes Bill after it emerged the Data Protection Commissioner had advised him the legislation breaches existing Irish and EU law on the accessibility of personal data.

Teachta Funchion said: “Throughout this, survivors, their families, their legal representatives and their advocates have been very clear that this Bill has been totally unacceptable.

“The Minister has dismissed their concerns and cast them aside. He has consistently defended this Bill, despite numerous issues being highlighted.

“However, it has now been reported that the Data Protection Commission had advised the Children’s Minister that this Bill would breach the Irish and EU law on the accessibility of personal data.

“This confirms many of the fears that survivors have expressed and highlights the inappropriate way in which the Minister has approached this Bill throughout.

"The Minister must explain what advice he received from the Data Protection Commissioner and how he responded to their recommendation.

“Survivors and their families deserve to know why this has been allowed to take place.”