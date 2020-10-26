Anderson calls for postal services contingency plan

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said Royal Mail must urgently put in place a contingency plan to ensure the safe continuation of services in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The levels of Covid19 infection among postal staff in Derry is deeply concerning with over half the workforce now off as a result of Covid19.

“This is having a knock-on effect on services, leading to a backlog in people missing out on important letters such as hospital appointment and I have asked them to clarify if they are prioritising the delivery of parcels over letters.

“While it’s vital that people have a first-class postal service, the health and safety of workers must be paramount at all times.

“I have urged Royal Mail to urgently put in place a contingency plan which protects staff and clears the backlog in deliveries, including a temporary location and the hiring of any additional staff that may be required.

“I will continue to work with management and trade union officials to ensure staff are protected and services continue safely.”