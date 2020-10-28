Questions need to be answered over Craigavon patient recall - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said questions remain to be answered over the patient recall at Craigavon Hospital.

Speaking after a written Assembly statement from Health Minister Robin Swann, the Upper Bann MLA said:

"There are several questions remaining unanswered in the wake of the Minister’s statement on the patient recall at Craigavon Hospital.

"Many current and former urology patients at the hospital will be worried about whether they are affected and more information will hopefully go some way to allay concerns for some.

"We need to know what triggered the recall, how many patients have been recalled and what time does the recall refer to?

"I welcome the fact Minister Swann intends to make a further statement to the Assembly in the near future. This will allow MLAs to pose questions to him and hopefully he will be in position to give more information."