Social Protection Department must resolve PRSI issue for PUP applicants – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has said that workers, including the Self-Employed are being denied the Pandemic Unemployment Payment having previously received it, based on an issue with PRSI records.

Speaking after raising the issue with the Ministers’ office, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Either there has been a change to the PUP rules or major mistakes are being made resulting in workers being denied the PUP after they have lost their job.

“I have been contacted by numerous workers who received the PUP back in March but have been denied it this time. The reason given to them by the PUP Section is that “the Department does not have any recent record of PRSI contributions paid by you at the following Classes: A/E/H/P/S.”

“These are workers who received the PUP back in March, signed off it when they returned to work but have re-applied as their workplace has been forced to close again, in line with Level 5 restrictions.

“The PUP Section has advised those who have queried the refusal of the PUP to send in recent payslips. I am aware of one constituent who has sent in her payslips nine times and another who has sent in proof from their employer.

“I have contacted Minister Humphreys and I am assured that her Department are looking at this issue however, this issue needs to be dealt with and rectified today.

“Thousands of people have lost their jobs, they are relying on the State for support to put food on the table and they are being denied this income support. They need to see this issue resolved urgently.

“I am calling on the Department of Social Protection to clarify what rules they are using when reviewing applications and specifically where the reference to recent PRSI contributions has come from.”