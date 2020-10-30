Common sense approach needed to allow parents buy essential clothing for children - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has called on government to reverse the nonsensical ban on the sale of essential clothing for children.

Speaking today, Teachta Mitchell said: "While some can buy essential clothing online, the reality is that this is beyond the reach of many low income families.

"The government cannot just ignore the needs of these families - doing so risks undermining public support for necessary restrictions.

“I will be writing to NPHET asking them to explain the rationale behind the current approach.

"We are heading into a cold and trying winter, and parents need to be able to clothe their children appropriately.

"Instead, the public were once again left scratching their heads at nonsensical messaging from government with claims from Minister Damien English that 'clothes are not essential'.

"Such a statement invites ridicule, but the most important thing now is that the government realise their mistake and address the frustrations of parents.

"What we need is a common sense solution that allows parents to buy essential clothing for babies and children without opening up shops to browsing.

"Where a parent needs to buy a Babygro, a baby vest, socks or underwear for their children, shops should be able to sell such essential items directly to them without any browsing taking place."